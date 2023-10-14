State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 600 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $2,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 379.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 609,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,586,000 after acquiring an additional 482,230 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4,603.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 471,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 461,808 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,766,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 3,337.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 319,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,084,000 after acquiring an additional 310,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 171.5% in the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 484,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,596,000 after acquiring an additional 305,873 shares during the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SMCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wedbush raised Super Micro Computer from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $327.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $90.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.83.

Super Micro Computer Stock Down 2.7 %

Super Micro Computer stock opened at $285.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.71. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.10 and a 12 month high of $357.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 35.13% and a net margin of 8.98%. Equities analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 14.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Super Micro Computer

In other Super Micro Computer news, CEO Charles Liang sold 963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.05, for a total transaction of $316,875.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,174.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Shiu Leung Chan purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $265.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,062,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,866,327.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.05, for a total transaction of $316,875.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,174.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,091 shares of company stock worth $2,815,408. 14.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Super Micro Computer Profile

(Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.