State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 6,900 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $3,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,537,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,483,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081,151 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,149,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,233,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463,808 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,220,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,092,250,000 after purchasing an additional 7,126,475 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,276,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,266,000 after purchasing an additional 256,343 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $239,184,000. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KIM. Mizuho raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Kimco Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.25 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.10.

Kimco Realty Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:KIM opened at $17.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.00. Kimco Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $16.36 and a fifty-two week high of $23.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.97.

Kimco Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.82%.

About Kimco Realty

(Free Report)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.