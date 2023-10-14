State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 700 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $3,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 16,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 82.3% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the second quarter worth approximately $9,522,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.5% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 129,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,719,000 after purchasing an additional 43,450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

W. R. Berkley Price Performance

WRB stock opened at $63.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.61. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $76.99.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 9.67%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Featured Articles

