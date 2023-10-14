State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 800 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,276 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in AECOM were worth $2,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in AECOM during the first quarter worth $329,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,294 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management boosted its position in AECOM by 171.5% during the first quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 122,180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,302,000 after purchasing an additional 77,180 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AECOM by 1.0% during the second quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,685 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AECOM in the second quarter valued at about $2,066,000. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Get AECOM alerts:

AECOM Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE:ACM opened at $80.75 on Friday. AECOM has a 52-week low of $68.08 and a 52-week high of $92.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.92. The company has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 84.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.30.

AECOM Announces Dividend

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 0.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AECOM will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 4th. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on AECOM from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on AECOM in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.14.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ACM

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AECOM news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 78,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total value of $6,898,308.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,424,256.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AECOM Company Profile

(Free Report)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.