State of Michigan Retirement System Trims Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,116 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Generac were worth $2,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in shares of Generac by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 7,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Generac by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Generac during the 1st quarter valued at about $441,000. National Pension Service grew its position in Generac by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 98,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,296,000 after purchasing an additional 11,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Generac by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,012,595,000 after purchasing an additional 130,854 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

GNRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. OTR Global raised shares of Generac from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Generac in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Generac in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Generac from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Monday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Generac has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.52.

In other Generac news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total value of $27,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,552.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Generac news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total value of $27,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,552.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total value of $601,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 602,690 shares in the company, valued at $72,461,418.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,199,468. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

GNRC opened at $101.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.43. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.29 and a fifty-two week high of $156.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.86 and its 200 day moving average is $117.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.29.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.08). Generac had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

