State of Michigan Retirement System Trims Stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $2,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Globe Life during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Globe Life during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Globe Life by 56.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Globe Life by 144.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Globe Life in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Globe Life

In other Globe Life news, EVP Robert Brian Mitchell sold 16,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total value of $1,815,817.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,102,020.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total transaction of $275,925.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,259. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Brian Mitchell sold 16,217 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total transaction of $1,815,817.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,635 shares in the company, valued at $4,102,020.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,542 shares of company stock valued at $3,770,767. 4.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on GL. StockNews.com began coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Globe Life from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Globe Life from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $130.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.38.

Globe Life Price Performance

Shares of GL opened at $113.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Globe Life Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.23 and a 1-year high of $123.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.67.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 21.82% and a net margin of 15.91%. Globe Life’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.51%.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

