Stella-Jones Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $5.50 Per Share (TSE:SJ)

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Stella-Jones in a research note issued on Monday, October 9th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev anticipates that the company will earn $5.50 per share for the year. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Market Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Stella-Jones’ current full-year earnings is $5.23 per share.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.56 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$972.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$953.20 million. Stella-Jones had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 16.76%.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Desjardins set a C$82.00 price target on shares of Stella-Jones and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. National Bankshares raised shares of Stella-Jones from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$73.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$79.00 to C$77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$72.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$78.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$78.43.

Stella-Jones Stock Performance

TSE:SJ opened at C$68.41 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$65.14 and its 200-day moving average price is C$62.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.25. The company has a market cap of C$3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.70. Stella-Jones has a twelve month low of C$39.69 and a twelve month high of C$70.54.

Stella-Jones Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. Stella-Jones’s payout ratio is currently 20.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stella-Jones news, Director Ian Jones sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.71, for a total transaction of C$26,284.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,571. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Stella-Jones Company Profile

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, include wood for railway bridges and crossings, marine and foundation pilings, construction timbers, and coal tar-based products.

Featured Articles

