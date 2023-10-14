Stella-Jones Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $5.50 Per Share (TSE:SJ)

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Stella-Jones in a research note issued on Monday, October 9th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev anticipates that the company will earn $5.50 per share for the year. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Market Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Stella-Jones’ current full-year earnings is $5.23 per share.
Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.56 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$972.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$953.20 million. Stella-Jones had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 16.76%.
Stella-Jones Stock Performance
TSE:SJ opened at C$68.41 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$65.14 and its 200-day moving average price is C$62.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.25. The company has a market cap of C$3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.70. Stella-Jones has a twelve month low of C$39.69 and a twelve month high of C$70.54.
Stella-Jones Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. Stella-Jones’s payout ratio is currently 20.77%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Stella-Jones news, Director Ian Jones sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.71, for a total transaction of C$26,284.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,571. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.
Stella-Jones Company Profile
Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, include wood for railway bridges and crossings, marine and foundation pilings, construction timbers, and coal tar-based products.
