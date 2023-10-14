StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CLLS has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a report on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.75.

Cellectis Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of CLLS stock opened at $1.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $76.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Cellectis has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $4.04.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 million. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 71.63% and a negative net margin of 387.07%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cellectis will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Long Focus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cellectis by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,487,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803,660 shares during the period. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cellectis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Bpifrance SA purchased a new position in shares of Cellectis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,221,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 22,329 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 10,577 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 116,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 41,111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Cellectis Company Profile



Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed or refractory for non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); and ALLO-715 for the treatment of multiple myeloma.



