Susquehanna Trims American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Target Price to $13.00

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Susquehanna from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the airline’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AAL. Barclays upped their target price on American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.11.

American Airlines Group stock opened at $11.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.94 and a 200-day moving average of $14.90. American Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $11.68 and a twelve month high of $19.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 3.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.57.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The airline reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 45.44% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 98,063.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 96,300,495 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,727,631,000 after purchasing an additional 96,202,393 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,272,683 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,264,227,000 after buying an additional 1,126,106 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 8.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,107,332 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $306,906,000 after buying an additional 1,384,800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,653,004 shares of the airline’s stock worth $262,507,000 after buying an additional 455,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 12,281,900 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $181,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

