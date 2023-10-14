Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Stock Holdings Lowered by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. reduced its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 4.2% in the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its position in shares of Sysco by 2.9% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 4.3% in the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SYY. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sysco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.91.

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $63.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $62.24 and a 1-year high of $87.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.11.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 133.27%. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 57.64%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

