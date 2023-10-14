Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Given Buy Rating at Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TBLA. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Taboola.com from $5.50 to $5.70 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $4.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBLA opened at $3.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -16.64 and a beta of 1.48. Taboola.com has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $4.45.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $332.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.47 million. Taboola.com had a negative net margin of 5.39% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Taboola.com will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Lior Golan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.02, for a total value of $120,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,545,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,232,069.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,797 shares of company stock valued at $141,347. 23.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Taboola.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Taboola.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Grace & White Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Taboola.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taboola.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taboola.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 30.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

