Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock opened at $10.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.37 million, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.30 and its 200 day moving average is $7.84. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $10.43.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $90.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.82 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2,173.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,955 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise Risk Score, a medication risk stratification technology for identification of patients in need of clinical intervention.

