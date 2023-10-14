Telsey Advisory Group Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $160.00 price objective on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AMZN. Barclays increased their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Amazon.com from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $176.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $161.94.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $129.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 102.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.24. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $145.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.54 billion. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $63,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,363,052.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $63,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,363,052.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $22,951,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,741,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,458,177.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,408,645 shares of company stock valued at $55,207,763 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

