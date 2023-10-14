TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) & CompuMed (OTCMKTS:CMPD) Head-To-Head Contrast

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) and CompuMed (OTCMKTS:CMPD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for TELUS International (Cda) and CompuMed, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TELUS International (Cda) 0 7 8 0 2.53 CompuMed 0 0 0 0 N/A

TELUS International (Cda) presently has a consensus price target of $18.07, suggesting a potential upside of 159.21%. Given TELUS International (Cda)’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe TELUS International (Cda) is more favorable than CompuMed.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TELUS International (Cda) $2.47 billion 0.21 $183.00 million $0.37 18.84 CompuMed $6.36 million 0.56 $500,000.00 N/A N/A

This table compares TELUS International (Cda) and CompuMed’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

TELUS International (Cda) has higher revenue and earnings than CompuMed.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.6% of TELUS International (Cda) shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of TELUS International (Cda) shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of CompuMed shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares TELUS International (Cda) and CompuMed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TELUS International (Cda) 3.85% 14.93% 6.65% CompuMed 3.71% 6.07% 4.52%

Volatility & Risk

TELUS International (Cda) has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CompuMed has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TELUS International (Cda) beats CompuMed on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection. It also offers IT lifecycle services comprising cloud platform solutions, managed IT services, application development and management, quality assurance and testing, system operations, IT service desk, internet of things, engineering solutions, and enterprise platform services; advisory services consists of digital strategy, CX process consulting, data and customer analytics, workforce management, learning excellence solutions, and business and process transformation; back office and automation solutions, such as robotic process automation, talent acquisition, finance and accounting, and supply chain management; and trust, safety, and security services, including content moderation and social media community management, and fraud prevention and detection. In addition, the company provides AI data solutions comprising data collection and creation, data annotation, data validation and relevance, and linguistic annotation for video, audio, text, image, and geographical data, as well as 3D sensor fusion. It serves technology and gaming, communications and media, ecommerce, financial services and financial technology, healthcare, travel and hospitality, and automotive industries. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. TELUS International (Cda) Inc. is a subsidiary of TELUS Communications Inc.

About CompuMed

CompuMed, Inc., an enterprise telemedicine solutions company, provides clinical care services for patients and medical facilities. It offers telecardiology and teleradiology services that provide real-time access to U.S. Board-Certified specialists through cloud-based technology and integrated medical devices to medical facilities worldwide. The company also provides enterprise telemedicine solutions; a suite of telecardiology services and diagnostic exam interpretations for pediatric and adult patients, including electrocardiogram (ECG) devices, echocardiogram, ECG, vascular, holter, nuclear, and video consults; and reading, transcription, reporting, storage, and video consultations in the areas of Vscan, X-ray, ultrasound, mammography, computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, and radiologist video consults. It also offers OsteoGram software that works in combination with standard or digital X-ray equipment to support osteoporosis screening, diagnosis, and therapy monitoring. In addition, the company provides mobile ECG and ultrasound solutions that provide patients with immediate access to its board-certified specialists; and medical devices. It serves organ procurement organizations, rural healthcare, and correctional healthcare industries. CompuMed, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

