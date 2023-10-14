Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,122 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $2,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,639,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,799 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,580,000. Greenlight Capital Inc. grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 116.6% in the 1st quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 1,426,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,791,000 after buying an additional 768,070 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 5,741.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 499,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,669,000 after buying an additional 491,191 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehill Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,947,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE THC opened at $54.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.15. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1-year low of $36.69 and a 1-year high of $85.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

THC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $76.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $81.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.18.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

