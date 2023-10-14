Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Receives $54.90 Average Target Price from Analysts

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.90.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TDC shares. Northland Securities dropped their target price on Teradata from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Teradata from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on Teradata from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Teradata from $51.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

In other Teradata news, CRO Todd Cione sold 41,472 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,866,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 126,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,689,170. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CRO Todd Cione sold 41,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,866,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 126,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,689,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $273,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,631,489.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 83,324 shares of company stock valued at $3,746,914 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradata in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Teradata by 214.9% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Teradata during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Teradata by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Teradata by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TDC opened at $44.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 77.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Teradata has a 1-year low of $29.17 and a 1-year high of $57.73.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $462.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.09 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 32.47% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Teradata will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

