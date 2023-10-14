Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. cut its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Texas Instruments by 100,025.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,297,017,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $233,489,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,722,587 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $1,548,365,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 60,024.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,363,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,381,785,000 after purchasing an additional 8,349,393 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 497.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,377,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,302,000 after purchasing an additional 6,141,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,735,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,434,572,000 after purchasing an additional 5,191,426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at $6,445,612.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Texas Instruments stock opened at $152.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $163.76 and its 200-day moving average is $170.82. The company has a market cap of $138.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 4.35. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $148.09 and a 12 month high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 40.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXN has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $164.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.35.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

