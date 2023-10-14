Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target Cut to $156.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $164.00 to $156.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $178.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer downgraded Texas Instruments from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Texas Instruments from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $183.35.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $152.75 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments has a 12 month low of $148.09 and a 12 month high of $188.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 4.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.82.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 40.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. Analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,445,612.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at $6,445,612.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

