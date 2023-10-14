Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target Lowered to $121.00 at Citigroup

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $128.00 to $121.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Loop Capital upped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $131.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Northcoast Research upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $106.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $117.76.

Texas Roadhouse Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $92.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.10 and a 200 day moving average of $107.33. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.97. Texas Roadhouse has a 12-month low of $90.38 and a 12-month high of $118.16.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 27.77% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 50.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.88, for a total value of $217,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,050 shares in the company, valued at $5,340,564. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Roadhouse

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 46,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,025,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 18,541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth $9,095,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter worth $830,000. Finally, Threadgill Financial LLC bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter valued at about $1,333,000. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Roadhouse

(Get Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Featured Stories

