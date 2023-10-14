The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd reduced its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,066 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 27,902 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Boeing were worth $5,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Boeing by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,791 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management grew its position in Boeing by 5.8% during the second quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 3,244 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the first quarter valued at $216,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the second quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,844 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of BA stock opened at $185.00 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $131.37 and a twelve month high of $243.10. The stock has a market cap of $111.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.70 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $212.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -3.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $204.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, September 18th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,779. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

