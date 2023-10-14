The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Stake Trimmed by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. lowered its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 77.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,392 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,885,000 after acquiring an additional 6,098 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total value of $272,866.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,845 shares in the company, valued at $7,421,020.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total value of $1,933,967.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,800 shares in the company, valued at $8,523,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total value of $272,866.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,845 shares in the company, valued at $7,421,020.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on EL. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $230.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $191.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $243.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $243.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.22.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of EL stock opened at $137.68 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.30 and a 12 month high of $283.62. The firm has a market cap of $49.25 billion, a PE ratio of 49.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $152.88 and a 200-day moving average of $187.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 6.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 94.96%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

