The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Holdings Raised by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $5,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 5,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 10,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HIG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $94.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $87.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 3,500 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total transaction of $253,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,561.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,508 shares of company stock worth $325,737. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

NYSE HIG opened at $70.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.27. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.25 and a 52-week high of $79.44.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.33%.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

