The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Position Lifted by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 78.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,383 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Hershey were worth $8,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Hershey by 97,975.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,329,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,959,000 after acquiring an additional 4,324,617 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth $411,828,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the first quarter worth $382,212,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 2,693.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,559 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,352,000 after purchasing an additional 964,019 shares during the period. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total transaction of $35,409.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,742.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $310,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,816 shares in the company, valued at $7,413,912. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total transaction of $35,409.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,742.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,182 shares of company stock worth $667,450. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

HSY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Hershey from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $248.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Hershey from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $258.81.

Shares of HSY opened at $190.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $210.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $186.63 and a 52-week high of $276.88.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.12. Hershey had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. Hershey’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.192 per share. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.78%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

