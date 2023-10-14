The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 59.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,246 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,153 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 7.4% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Home Depot by 3.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $236,865,000 after purchasing an additional 24,640 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $372.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total value of $3,943,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,770,144.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total transaction of $522,704.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,281 shares in the company, valued at $2,705,319.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total value of $3,943,848.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,770,144.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,811 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,376. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD opened at $291.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $317.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $267.86 and a 52-week high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 1,424.89%. The company had revenue of $42.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.05 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.22%.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 15th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

