The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Kroger were worth $181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Kroger by 6.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Kroger by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 6,764 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,443,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 3.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on KR. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Kroger from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. HSBC started coverage on Kroger in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, June 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Kroger from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kroger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.40.

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $44.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.48. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $41.81 and a 12-month high of $50.41.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $33.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Kroger Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.79%.

Insider Activity

In other Kroger news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $1,045,580.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,862,699.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $1,045,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,862,699.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $218,404.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,156 shares in the company, valued at $189,181.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,798 shares of company stock worth $1,542,985 over the last 90 days. 1.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Further Reading

