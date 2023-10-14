The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Acquired by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 409 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MOS. Keene & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 4.7% during the second quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 6,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Mosaic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $373,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in Mosaic by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 58,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 39.5% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 100,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after acquiring an additional 28,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 52.8% during the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 13,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 4,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC upgraded Mosaic from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Mosaic from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Mosaic to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Mosaic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

Mosaic Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $36.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.52. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $31.44 and a 52-week high of $57.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.03). Mosaic had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 12.64%.

Mosaic Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.