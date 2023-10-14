The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC cut its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for 0.3% of Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 325.8% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,629 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.19, for a total value of $1,985,152.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,051 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,486.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 575 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total value of $83,357.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,498 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,985.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,629 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.19, for a total value of $1,985,152.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,051 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,486.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,760 shares of company stock worth $16,835,914. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $144.69 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $124.76 and a fifty-two week high of $158.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $151.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $20.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.33.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

