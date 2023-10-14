The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Position Trimmed by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,376 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $2,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,911,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,763,893,000 after acquiring an additional 263,838 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,767,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,325,880,000 after acquiring an additional 452,667 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,593,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,193,453,000 after acquiring an additional 7,471,935 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,447,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,660,000 after acquiring an additional 135,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,367,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $599,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,936 shares in the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 3,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.59, for a total transaction of $256,200.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 666,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,079,764.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 3,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.59, for a total transaction of $256,200.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 666,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,079,764.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.65, for a total transaction of $262,862.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,759,920.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 341,397 shares of company stock worth $27,860,240 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TTD shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.04.

Trade Desk Price Performance

NASDAQ TTD opened at $80.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 308.62, a P/E/G ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.19. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.43 and a 52-week high of $91.85.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $464.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.21 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 7.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

