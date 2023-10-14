TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Price Target Raised to C$31.00

TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TMXXF. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of TMX Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. TD Securities upped their price objective on TMX Group from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on TMX Group from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on TMX Group from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st.

OTCMKTS:TMXXF opened at $22.24 on Wednesday. TMX Group has a 12 month low of $18.47 and a 12 month high of $23.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.86 and its 200-day moving average is $21.49.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

