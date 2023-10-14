Transphorm (TGAN) versus Its Competitors Critical Contrast

Transphorm (NASDAQ:TGAN – Get Free Report) is one of 152 publicly-traded companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Transphorm to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Transphorm has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Transphorm’s peers have a beta of 1.64, meaning that their average share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Transphorm and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Transphorm 0 1 1 0 2.50 Transphorm Competitors 1803 7651 14973 528 2.57

Profitability

Transphorm currently has a consensus target price of $5.75, indicating a potential upside of 166.20%. As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 27.23%. Given Transphorm’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Transphorm is more favorable than its peers.

This table compares Transphorm and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Transphorm -189.65% -114.30% -65.96% Transphorm Competitors -198.38% -87.02% -6.39%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Transphorm and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Transphorm $17.24 million -$30.60 million -3.32 Transphorm Competitors $25.88 billion $789.56 million -45.89

Transphorm’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Transphorm. Transphorm is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.5% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Transphorm shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Transphorm peers beat Transphorm on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Transphorm Company Profile

Transphorm, Inc., a semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor components for high voltage power conversion applications in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the United States, Japan, South Korea, India, and Europe. The company's products include GaN field effect transistors in various packages. Its GaN devices allows customers to design power systems creating functional value in various end products, including smartphone power adapters/fast-chargers, power supplies for datacenter servers/communication, industrial power converters, chargers/converters/inverters for electric vehicles, and other applications. The company offers its products through regional distributors and sales representatives. Transphorm, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Goleta, California.

