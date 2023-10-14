TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.67.

A number of research firms recently commented on TNET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on TriNet Group from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. TD Cowen raised shares of TriNet Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TriNet Group

TriNet Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of TNET opened at $119.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.00. TriNet Group has a 12 month low of $60.60 and a 12 month high of $121.24.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $341.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.34 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 45.40% and a net margin of 6.91%. On average, analysts anticipate that TriNet Group will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at TriNet Group

In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total value of $281,441.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,803,663.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.58, for a total transaction of $732,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 176,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,431,074.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total transaction of $281,441.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,803,663.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,439,011 shares of company stock worth $368,111,271. Insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TriNet Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNET. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in TriNet Group by 66.3% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,394,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $354,277,000 after buying an additional 1,752,532 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of TriNet Group by 11.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,190,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,181,000 after acquiring an additional 430,430 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,482,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,718,000 after purchasing an additional 66,864 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,607,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $247,651,000 after purchasing an additional 61,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of TriNet Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,403,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,130,000 after purchasing an additional 48,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) consulting services, employee benefit options, payroll services, and employment risk mitigation services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.