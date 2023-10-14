Truist Financial Cuts Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Price Target to $24.00

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA to €40.50 ($42.63) in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. They set a neutral rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. UBS Group raised Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.39.

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at $17.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $13.06 and a 12 month high of $27.72.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 9.0% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 3.1% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 2.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 8.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. 5.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

