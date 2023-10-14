Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Receives $440.29 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $440.29.

TYL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $395.00 to $412.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $472.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $470.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

In related news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.59, for a total transaction of $1,982,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,727,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.59, for a total transaction of $1,982,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,727,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.32, for a total transaction of $189,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,812.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,611 shares of company stock valued at $3,010,403 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $375.16 on Monday. Tyler Technologies has a 12 month low of $281.11 and a 12 month high of $426.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $385.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $387.12. The firm has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.94 and a beta of 0.81.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.17. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $504.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.65 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

