Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,725 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSN. Midwest Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 9.4% during the second quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 0.6% during the second quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 345,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 8.0% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 14,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 16.4% in the second quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 232,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,856,000 after acquiring an additional 32,782 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 239.7% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $46.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.55. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.16 and a 12 month high of $74.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.57 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.11). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 208.70%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.