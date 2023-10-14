U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 221.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,388 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of USB. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,514,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 20.8% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $1,731,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 86,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,573,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares during the period. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 0.3 %

USB opened at $32.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $49.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.99. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $49.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.25.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 53.19%.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $1,033,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 166,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,637,932. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $549,738.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,317.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,992 shares in the company, valued at $6,637,932. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

USB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Odeon Capital Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.73.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

