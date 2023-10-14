UBS Group Analysts Give Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) a C$39.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a C$39.00 price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on BBD.B. TD Securities upped their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$87.00 to C$92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$103.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Desjardins set a C$99.00 target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bombardier, Inc. Class B currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$75.44.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on BBD.B
Bombardier, Inc. Class B Price Performance
About Bombardier, Inc. Class B
Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bombardier, Inc. Class B
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- What BlackRock’s Earnings Tell You About The Stock Market Tide
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- SMART Global Holdings Now Positioned for Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.