UBS Group Analysts Give Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) a C$39.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a C$39.00 price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BBD.B. TD Securities upped their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$87.00 to C$92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$103.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Desjardins set a C$99.00 target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bombardier, Inc. Class B currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$75.44.

BBD.B stock opened at C$46.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$51.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$58.53. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a one year low of C$28.04 and a one year high of C$74.43.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

