UBS Group Initiates Coverage on Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD)

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $152.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Woodward in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a buy rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Woodward from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Woodward from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Woodward in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Woodward from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $133.22.

Shares of WWD stock opened at $127.41 on Tuesday. Woodward has a 12-month low of $83.23 and a 12-month high of $133.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.40. Woodward had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $800.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Woodward will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.51%.

In other Woodward news, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,570. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Woodward news, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.71, for a total transaction of $253,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,534,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,989 shares in the company, valued at $648,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,079 shares of company stock valued at $1,426,185. 1.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WWD. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Woodward in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Woodward in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Woodward by 265.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Woodward in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Woodward in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. 79.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

