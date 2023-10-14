UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its holdings in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,573 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,344 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 81.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,708,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $361,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,449 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 107.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,019,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,819,000 after buying an additional 528,715 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,184,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 847.7% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 485,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,542,000 after acquiring an additional 433,902 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 104.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 462,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,808,000 after acquiring an additional 236,176 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.21, for a total transaction of $26,084.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,859,888 shares in the company, valued at $121,283,296.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.21, for a total transaction of $26,084.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,859,888 shares in the company, valued at $121,283,296.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nikki Farentino Newton sold 1,300 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.87, for a total transaction of $89,531.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,587.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,318 shares of company stock worth $665,233. Corporate insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UMBF stock opened at $61.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. UMB Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.68 and a fifty-two week high of $92.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.13.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $370.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.60 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 18.00%. Analysts predict that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 19.95%.

Several analysts have issued reports on UMBF shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UMB Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

