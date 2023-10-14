United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UDIRF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of United Internet in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays cut shares of United Internet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of United Internet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. HSBC cut United Internet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of United Internet in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

UDIRF opened at $21.69 on Monday. United Internet has a fifty-two week low of $14.74 and a fifty-two week high of $24.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.10.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. The company operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. It offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV for private users; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

