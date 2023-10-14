United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Acquired by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 107.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,751,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,064,249,000 after acquiring an additional 241,594 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,781,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $846,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,577 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,795,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $402,031,000 after purchasing an additional 245,747 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 759,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,811,000 after purchasing an additional 98,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 10.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 665,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $149,061,000 after buying an additional 63,814 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.82, for a total value of $1,342,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at $8,191,588.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other United Therapeutics news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.36, for a total value of $85,163.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,535.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.82, for a total transaction of $1,342,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at $8,191,588.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,883 shares of company stock worth $6,126,279 in the last ninety days. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

UTHR opened at $233.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $228.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.90. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $204.44 and a 12-month high of $283.09. The firm has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 8.68, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.67. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 41.29% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The business had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 18.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UTHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $305.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on United Therapeutics from $316.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $256.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.44.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

