Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.67.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UTI. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Universal Technical Institute from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Argus cut Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Universal Technical Institute from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

NYSE UTI opened at $8.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $285.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.90. Universal Technical Institute has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $8.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $153.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.85 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Loretta Lydia Sanchez sold 7,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total value of $64,743.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,930 shares in the company, valued at $186,843.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UTI. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Technical Institute during the third quarter worth $104,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 18.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 6,851 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 48.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 7,022 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 565.3% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 72,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 61,828 shares during the period. Finally, Coliseum Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 49.5% during the second quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 928,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,419,000 after buying an additional 307,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation and technical training programs in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

