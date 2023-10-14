Valmont Industries, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $3.21 Per Share (NYSE:VMI)

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Valmont Industries in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 9th. Zacks Research analyst M. Agrawal now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $3.21 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.30. The consensus estimate for Valmont Industries’ current full-year earnings is $15.40 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Valmont Industries’ Q2 2024 earnings at $4.14 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $16.44 EPS.
Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.26. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion.
Valmont Industries Price Performance
VMI stock opened at $229.90 on Thursday. Valmont Industries has a 52 week low of $228.13 and a 52 week high of $353.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.09.
Valmont Industries Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.63%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMI. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Valmont Industries by 2,125.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Valmont Industries by 347.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in Valmont Industries by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Valmont Industries by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.
Valmont Industries Company Profile
Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite, and hybrid structures for lighting, transportation, and telecommunications equipment, as well as electrical transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and provides coatings services to preserve metal products.
See Also
