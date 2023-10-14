Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Values Added Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter worth $493,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1,186.5% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares during the period. PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $236.04 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $225.27 and a 1 year high of $259.04. The stock has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $241.63 and a 200-day moving average of $242.71.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.