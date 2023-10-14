Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) PT Lowered to $20.00 at Morgan Stanley

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup raised Virtu Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com lowered Virtu Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Virtu Financial from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Virtu Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of VIRT opened at $18.01 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.14 and a 200 day moving average of $18.20. Virtu Financial has a fifty-two week low of $16.26 and a fifty-two week high of $23.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $278.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.67 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Virtu Financial will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.59%.

In other Virtu Financial news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.06 per share, for a total transaction of $853,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,553,400.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Virtu Financial news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.06 per share, for a total transaction of $853,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,553,400.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph Molluso purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.17 per share, with a total value of $257,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 358,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,149,607.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIRT. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Virtu Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Virtu Financial by 10,615.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Virtu Financial by 123.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in Virtu Financial by 236.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company in New York. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, cryptocurrencies, and other commodities.

