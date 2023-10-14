Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Holdings Trimmed by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 595,823 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 50,900 shares during the period. Visa makes up 0.9% of State of Michigan Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Visa were worth $141,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of V. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Visa by 107,990.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,998,628,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $474,634,314,000 after buying an additional 1,996,779,546 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Visa by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,897,112 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $16,435,339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572,159 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,621,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864,340 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Visa by 116,608.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,090,978,000 after purchasing an additional 24,483,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $3,067,232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Visa from $287.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Visa from $273.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.14.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total transaction of $2,016,880.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total value of $2,016,880.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,100 shares of company stock valued at $7,923,039. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of V stock opened at $237.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $182.07 and a 1 year high of $250.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.84%.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

