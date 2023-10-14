Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s 7th Largest Position

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,555 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 2.5% of LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 1.2% in the first quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 77,046 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,371,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Visa in the first quarter valued at $677,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Visa by 9.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 371,379 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $83,731,000 after purchasing an additional 30,849 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 7.9% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,257 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 11.0% in the first quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 20,450 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on V shares. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $248.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.14.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V stock opened at $237.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $182.07 and a 52-week high of $250.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $239.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,100 shares of company stock worth $7,923,039. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

