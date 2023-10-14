Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Position Cut by Family Capital Trust Co

Family Capital Trust Co trimmed its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,033 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 2.6% of Family Capital Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Family Capital Trust Co’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 77,046 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,371,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $677,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 9.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 371,379 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $83,731,000 after buying an additional 30,849 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 7.9% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,257 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,469,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 11.0% in the first quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 20,450 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,611,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,100 shares of company stock worth $7,923,039. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa stock opened at $237.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $239.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.26. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $182.07 and a 52 week high of $250.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.84%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. HSBC started coverage on Visa in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $266.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Visa from $287.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.14.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

