Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. reduced its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,439 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Visa by 107,990.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,998,628,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $474,634,314,000 after buying an additional 1,996,779,546 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Visa by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,897,112 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $16,435,339,000 after buying an additional 2,572,159 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Visa by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,621,287,000 after buying an additional 5,864,340 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 116,608.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,090,978,000 after purchasing an additional 24,483,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,067,232,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total value of $2,016,880.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,100 shares of company stock worth $7,923,039. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on V shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $248.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.14.

Visa Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of V opened at $237.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $239.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $442.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $182.07 and a fifty-two week high of $250.06.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.84%.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

