Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) PT Lowered to $149.00 at Citigroup

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $160.00 to $149.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Visteon from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America started coverage on Visteon in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Visteon in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Visteon in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Visteon from $184.00 to $182.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $165.86.

Visteon Stock Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ VC opened at $130.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.80. Visteon has a 52 week low of $115.56 and a 52 week high of $171.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $983.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.51 million. Visteon had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visteon will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sachin Lawande sold 14,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.82, for a total transaction of $2,075,545.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,352 shares in the company, valued at $34,691,288.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Visteon in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,386,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 19.7% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 58,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,439,000 after acquiring an additional 9,668 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 0.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 75,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,845,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 43.5% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 5,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 844.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 11,061 shares during the period. 99.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

