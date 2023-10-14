Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 19,425 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 68.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,022 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 19,425 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 26.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,374,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,240,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835,689 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,772,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $814,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890,737 shares during the period. Sachem Head Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 6,684,539 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $614,710,000 after acquiring an additional 238,300 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,274,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $483,953,000 after acquiring an additional 116,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 10.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,876,979 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $382,453,000 after purchasing an additional 446,524 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IFF. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $120.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Mizuho decreased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $106.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.07.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of IFF opened at $64.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of -7.59, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.11 and a 12 month high of $118.34.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.24). International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 18.34% and a positive return on equity of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -37.94%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

